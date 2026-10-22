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Pastry Week | Orange Roll Workshop with Annie Clapper

Pastry Week | Orange Roll Workshop with Annie Clapper

Start Pastry Week with Annie Clapper’s vegan-friendly orange roll workshop. Learn how to make these bright, fluffy pastries from scratch while discovering approachable baking techniques you can use at home.

Tickets are $64 ($50/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

The Momentary
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/

Artist Group Info

Annie Clapper
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/