Paw-lloween Town is a family and furry friendly spooky season event. Join us for a costume contest, trick or treats, and adoptable pets!

This event welcomes families and all members of the public to engage with our animals for the Halloween season. The center will transform into a nostalgic Halloween backdrop with crafts and treats that usher in all the fall vibes. While costumes are not required, you won't want to miss the costume contest prizes.