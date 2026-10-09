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Paw-lloween Town

Paw-lloween Town

Paw-lloween Town is a family and furry friendly spooky season event. Join us for a costume contest, trick or treats, and adoptable pets!

This event welcomes families and all members of the public to engage with our animals for the Halloween season. The center will transform into a nostalgic Halloween backdrop with crafts and treats that usher in all the fall vibes. While costumes are not required, you won't want to miss the costume contest prizes.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas