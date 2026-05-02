Pawjong Series: Open Play with Mahj Garage

Play mahjong with Mahj Garage at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center!

This is an open-play event for experienced mahjong players. It's okay if you have some questions: we are here to help, but this event is focused on social gameplay, (and meeting some adorable adoptable dogs and cats).

Mahj Garage will provide some mahjong sets, but it is recommended to bring your own set if you have one!

Come for the tiles & games, stay for the laughs, the pets, and the friendly competition.

This night is all about connection, community, and having fun together. We can’t wait to play with you.

A little bit about Mahj Garage:

Mahj Garage is a Northwest Arkansas–based community where the joy of American mahjong brings people together. Founded on a passion for the game and the connections it creates, we offer engaging beginner lessons, guided play sessions, and thoughtfully curated mahjong events designed to build confidence, strategy, and community around the table.

At the heart of Mahj Garage is community: we believe in creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where everyone can learn, play, and connect. Whether you’re joining us for a class, hosting your own private event, or bringing mahjong to your organization or fundraiser, Mahj Garage makes it easy and fun. Everyone is welcome here, and we’re proud to serve the mahjong community across Northwest Arkansas.

Learn more about Mahj Gargage at https://www.mahjgarage.com/

Registration is required. There are 27 seats available.