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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Paws and Pavement Party

Paws and Pavement Party

Queer Craft Corner has teamed up with Best Friends to bring you an afternoon of chalk art, pets, and community at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center!
Join us to create some chalk art on the center's spacious patio, meet some adoptable dogs and cats, and get crafty to make some dog toys for the pups in Best Friends' care!
All materials are provided!
Kindly RSVP here to let us know you will be joining us: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-and-pavement-party-tickets-1989732543600

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas