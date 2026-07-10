Queer Craft Corner has teamed up with Best Friends to bring you an afternoon of chalk art, pets, and community at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center!

Join us to create some chalk art on the center's spacious patio, meet some adoptable dogs and cats, and get crafty to make some dog toys for the pups in Best Friends' care!

All materials are provided!

Kindly RSVP here to let us know you will be joining us: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-and-pavement-party-tickets-1989732543600