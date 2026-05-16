Paws and Pavement Party with Queer Craft Corner

Join Best Friends Animal Society and Queer Craft Corner as we kick off Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈 with a celebration centered on community, creativity, adoptable pets, and giving back!

Come spend your Saturday, May 23, at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for a joyful, family-friendly gathering where we connect, create, and support a meaningful cause from 11 am to 2 pm. Together, we’ll be making handmade dog toys using a simple whip stitch for the animals at this wonderful facility.

Families and kids can also enjoy plenty of sidewalk chalk fun, so bring your playful spirit and get ready to create some colorful memories 🤩

A heartfelt thank you to Third Space Coffee for being part of this day. Their beautiful shop will be open, so you can treat yourself while also supporting a local business 😋

We would truly love to see you there 💜

