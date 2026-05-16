Pet and Play Sundays: Felt Pet Flag

Join us for Pet & Play Sunday at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center! Each week, we're diving into a fun and creative activity that's purr-fect for the whole family!

This week we're making adorable Felt Pet Flags! This is a drop-in event, so bring your friends and family anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to partake in the fun.

This event is free. Register to let us know you are coming! All supplies are provided and families and participants of all ages are welcome.

Please contact eventsnwa@bestfriends.org for more information.