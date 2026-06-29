Vera's Victorian Garden at the Hawkins House, 322 S. 2nd Street in Rogers.

The free family event includes a guided garden tour, children's activities, lawn games, flower adoptions from the garden, a program on the Victorian language of flowers with a make-your-own tussie-mussie bouquet, and free hot dogs courtesy of First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas. Free and open to the public.

Script for KUAF:

Looking for a fun, free family activity on Saturday, July 11? Visit Picnic in Vera's Victorian Garden from 10 until 1 at the Hawkins House, 322 South Second Street in Rogers.

Enjoy a guided garden tour, kids' activities, flower adoptions, lawn games, and learn the Victorian language of flowers while creating your own tussie-mussie bouquet. Free hot dogs will be available 11:30 am - 1 pm, courtesy of First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas. Admission is free.

NOTE: This event replaces a different talk that was scheduled at the same location on July 11.

