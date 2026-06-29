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Picnic in Vera's Victorian Garden

Picnic in Vera's Victorian Garden

Vera's Victorian Garden at the Hawkins House, 322 S. 2nd Street in Rogers.
The free family event includes a guided garden tour, children's activities, lawn games, flower adoptions from the garden, a program on the Victorian language of flowers with a make-your-own tussie-mussie bouquet, and free hot dogs courtesy of First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas. Free and open to the public.

Script for KUAF:
Looking for a fun, free family activity on Saturday, July 11? Visit Picnic in Vera's Victorian Garden from 10 until 1 at the Hawkins House, 322 South Second Street in Rogers.
Enjoy a guided garden tour, kids' activities, flower adoptions, lawn games, and learn the Victorian language of flowers while creating your own tussie-mussie bouquet. Free hot dogs will be available 11:30 am - 1 pm, courtesy of First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas. Admission is free.

NOTE: This event replaces a different talk that was scheduled at the same location on July 11.

Hawkins House (Rogers Historical Museum)
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Benton County Master Gardeners
(479) 271-1060
benton-bentonville@uada.edu
https://www.bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home

Artist Group Info

connicotti@gmail.com
Benton County Master Gardeners
Hawkins House (Rogers Historical Museum)
322 S. 2nd Street
Rogers, Arkansas