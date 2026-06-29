Join us for Pint-Sized Science, a casual public science night at Park House Kitchen + Bar in downtown Siloam Springs.

Experts from around the world are coming to town for the GEARS workshop, and they are bringing their science to the public. Stop by to chat about earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, meteorology, engineering, field instruments, and the natural hazards that shape our world.

They will have posters about their work and some of the instruments they use on display. This is a casual drop-in event where you can walk around, ask questions, and talk one-on-one with the people doing the science. It is not a lecture, and no science background is needed.

Grab food or a drink, come curious, and enjoy a relaxed night of science conversation.