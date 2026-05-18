There’s always artmaking in the Hub! Pop in from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a spontaneous free Pop‑In Artmaking experience. Pop-In Artmaking transforms our teaching studios into flexible making spaces where guests can experiment with a rotating selection of tools and materials. Projects shift frequently; one day you might explore cardboard construction, make buttons or stickers, try simple screen printing, or take a spin on the pottery wheel.

Designed for visitors of all ages, the Pop‑Up Studio invites you to drop in, try something new, and engage with the creative process in an informal, open-ended, hands‑on environment. Stop by to see what pops up, and you may discover your next favorite way to make art!

Free, no tickets required.