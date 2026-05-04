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Pop-Up Mini Market

Pop-Up Mini Market

Swing by the Best Friends Pet Resource Center this Sunday for our Pop-Up Mini Market.

Shop small, support local, and enjoy some quality time with adoptable pets while you browse! It makes a fun and unique Mother's Day outing, as well!

Every purchase helps build a stronger community around animals and the people who love them.

Please RSVP below to let us know you are coming!

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas