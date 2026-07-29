Join Nicole’s House for Portraits of Recovery, a special community event honoring the courage, dignity, and hope of women rebuilding their lives after addiction.

Through personal stories and resident-created displays, guests will gain a deeper understanding of recovery and the importance of safe housing, supportive relationships, practical life skills, and a strong foundation for lasting change. The event will also introduce the community to the Christ-centered mission of Nicole’s House and the ways local support helps women move from early sobriety toward stability, purpose, and freedom.

This event is open to the community. Guests are invited to come, learn, celebrate recovery, and discover meaningful ways to support women in Northwest Arkansas.