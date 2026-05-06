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Potluck and Square Dance

Potluck and Square Dance

Ozark Folkways on Highway 71 in Winslow will host a potluck dinner and evening of traditional dancing! Starting the evening at 6:00 will be a potluck dinner, followed by Old Time Square dancing called by Steve Green, Abby Hollis, and friends. Bring a dish, entree, snack, or beverage to share. Then at 7pm dancing will start with squares and two-steps to live music. All dances are taught and beginner friendly. Partners not required. $10 admission supports the performers and the mission of Ozark Folkways.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org