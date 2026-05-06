Potluck and Square Dance

Ozark Folkways on Highway 71 in Winslow will host a potluck dinner and evening of traditional dancing! Starting the evening at 6:00 will be a potluck dinner, followed by Old Time Square dancing called by Steve Green, Abby Hollis, and friends. Bring a dish, entree, snack, or beverage to share. Then at 7pm dancing will start with squares and two-steps to live music. All dances are taught and beginner friendly. Partners not required. $10 admission supports the performers and the mission of Ozark Folkways.