PRIDE Alumni Drag Scholarship Brunch

Drag Scholarship Brunch

Join the University of Arkansas PRIDE Alumni Society for one of Fayetteville’s most fabulous fall traditions—the Drag Scholarship Brunch!

Gather your friends for a high-energy r drag performances, great food, plenty of laughter, and a whole lot of Razorback spirit—all while supporting University of Arkansas students.

More than a great brunch, this annual event raises funds for the PRIDE Alumni Scholarship, helping students with significant financial need pursue their education at the University of Arkansas.

Come for the performances. Stay for the fun. Leave knowing your seat at the table helped a student.

🏳️‍🌈 Everyone is welcome.

📅 Sunday, October 18, 2026

📍 University of Arkansas Alumni House

🎓 Brunch with a purpose.

