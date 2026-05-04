Quiet the Inner Critic A Positive Intelligence Workshop
Quiet the Inner Critic A Positive Intelligence Workshop
Discover how to recognize self-sabotage patterns and shift into clarity, focus, and a more supportive inner voice.
Wednesday, May 27 | 6:00–8:00 PM
Sequoyah Hall | Mount Sequoyah
There’s a voice most of us carry, the one that doubts, overthinks, and quietly holds us back.
This FREE workshop is about learning how to quiet it.
Join Joy Caffrey for an interactive, guided experience rooted in the principles of Positive Intelligence. Through reflection, assessment, and practical tools, you’ll begin to understand how your inner “saboteurs” show up, and how to shift into a more grounded, clear, and supportive mindset.
What You’ll Do
Take a guided saboteur assessment to identify your internal patterns
Explore your results through structured reflection and discussion
Learn practical tools to interrupt cycles of stress, fear, and self-doubt
Practice techniques to access your “Sage” perspective—calm, clear, and intentional
What It Feels Like
Grounding. Eye-opening. Supportive.
You’ll leave with language for what’s been happening internally—and tools to move through it with more clarity and ease.
Who It’s For
Open to the public. Especially valuable for Mount Sequoyah staff, creatives, and anyone looking to better understand their internal patterns and responses.
About the Instructor
Drawing from training in energy medicine, shamanic practices, non-violent communication, and Positive Intelligence coaching, Joy Caffrey helps individuals and leaders release old patterns, find clarity, and move forward with intention.
Event Details
Cost: Free
Capacity: Limited to 18 participants
Location: Sequoyah Hall, Mount Sequoyah
Format: In-person, guided workshop
What to Bring
A notebook or journal
An open mind
Connect with Joy
Email: Joy@JoyfulHealingCenter.com
Facebook: Joyful Healing with Joy Caffrey
Instagram: @JoyCaffrey
Spots are limited. Reserve your place and give yourself the space to think a little differently.