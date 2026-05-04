Quiet the Inner Critic A Positive Intelligence Workshop

Discover how to recognize self-sabotage patterns and shift into clarity, focus, and a more supportive inner voice.

Wednesday, May 27 | 6:00–8:00 PM

Sequoyah Hall | Mount Sequoyah

There’s a voice most of us carry, the one that doubts, overthinks, and quietly holds us back.

This FREE workshop is about learning how to quiet it.

Join Joy Caffrey for an interactive, guided experience rooted in the principles of Positive Intelligence. Through reflection, assessment, and practical tools, you’ll begin to understand how your inner “saboteurs” show up, and how to shift into a more grounded, clear, and supportive mindset.

What You’ll Do

Take a guided saboteur assessment to identify your internal patterns

Explore your results through structured reflection and discussion

Learn practical tools to interrupt cycles of stress, fear, and self-doubt

Practice techniques to access your “Sage” perspective—calm, clear, and intentional

What It Feels Like

Grounding. Eye-opening. Supportive.

You’ll leave with language for what’s been happening internally—and tools to move through it with more clarity and ease.

Who It’s For

Open to the public. Especially valuable for Mount Sequoyah staff, creatives, and anyone looking to better understand their internal patterns and responses.

About the Instructor

Drawing from training in energy medicine, shamanic practices, non-violent communication, and Positive Intelligence coaching, Joy Caffrey helps individuals and leaders release old patterns, find clarity, and move forward with intention.

Event Details

Cost: Free

Capacity: Limited to 18 participants

Location: Sequoyah Hall, Mount Sequoyah

Format: In-person, guided workshop

What to Bring

A notebook or journal

An open mind

Connect with Joy

Email: Joy@JoyfulHealingCenter.com

Facebook: Joyful Healing with Joy Caffrey

Instagram: @JoyCaffrey

Spots are limited. Reserve your place and give yourself the space to think a little differently.