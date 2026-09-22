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Quilt Pumpkins! @ Fiber Fest

Quilt Pumpkins! @ Fiber Fest

Instructor Carol Bruce will get you ready for pumpkin season with these sweet hand sewn pumpkins.

All supplies are included for class: Fabrics, thread, stuffing, sewing supplies. (However you may want to bring your own thimble.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org