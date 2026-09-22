Quilt Pumpkins! @ Fiber Fest
Quilt Pumpkins! @ Fiber Fest
Instructor Carol Bruce will get you ready for pumpkin season with these sweet hand sewn pumpkins.
All supplies are included for class: Fabrics, thread, stuffing, sewing supplies. (However you may want to bring your own thimble.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org