Redbud Theatre for Young Audiences Presents: The Biggest Little House in the Forest

The Biggest Little House in the Forest is a delightful live theatrical production featuring music, puppetry, and plenty of laughter for young children and their families. When a butterfly discovers a tiny house in the woods, forest friends begin arriving one by one, filling the little house with more neighbors, friendship, and fun than anyone imagined. Based on the picture book by Djemma Bider, this charming musical adventure celebrates community, kindness, and making big friendships in small spaces.

Designed for children ages 2-6 and their families, the performance runs approximately 45 minutes with no intermission and is created specifically with toddlers and preschoolers in mind.

Families are encouraged to attend just as they are. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Wiggles, giggles, and toddler energy are welcome!

Presented through the City of Fayetteville Community Arts Program.

