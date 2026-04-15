Regional Artist Showcase: Slo.Mo Creative

Visit us at the Museum Store for a regional showcase with Mo McCleary of Slo.Mo. Creative from Rogers, AR. They are a professionally trained furniture maker and an interdisciplinary artist working in textiles, painting, drawing, and photography. They also sew one of a kind hats, vests, jackets, and other garments from up-cycled quilts and remnant materials.

Their current body of work is textile based and combines cyanotype printing to explore themes of identity, gender, belonging, and family. They are influenced by their strong family tradition of quilting and motivated by a need to see themselves in the world and in others. Come join them and watch as they sew on their current upcycled art piece.

This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.

Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.