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Regional Artist Showcase: Slo.Mo Creative

Regional Artist Showcase: Slo.Mo Creative

Visit us at the Museum Store for a regional showcase with Mo McCleary of Slo.Mo. Creative from Rogers, AR. They are a professionally trained furniture maker and an interdisciplinary artist working in textiles, painting, drawing, and photography. They also sew one of a kind hats, vests, jackets, and other garments from up-cycled quilts and remnant materials.

Their current body of work is textile based and combines cyanotype printing to explore themes of identity, gender, belonging, and family. They are influenced by their strong family tradition of quilting and motivated by a need to see themselves in the world and in others. Come join them and watch as they sew on their current upcycled art piece.

This ongoing artist program invites local artists into the museum one weekend each month to engage visitors through live demonstrations, talks, and hands-on workshops hosted in the museum store.

Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/

Artist Group Info

Mo McCleary
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/