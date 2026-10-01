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Relationships = Revenues

Relationships = Revenues

Break out of the “normal” networking events. We spend so much of our lives chasing revenues that we often forget the relationships that make life meaningful. Come take a seat—and, if you're able, sponsor a seat for someone else who might not otherwise have the opportunity to join. Your support sponsors future stories in the professional space and local schools. Ayla Sinclair Comedy will be emceeing the event and weaving her comical story throughout the event filled with music and sincere life lessons. Valet service provided. Taziki's is providing lunch, flowers and books and other merchandise for donation supporting future stories and stages on professional and educational platforms!

The Music Depot
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

evolveU
4793812619
christal@christallynndixon.com
www.evolveu.org

Artist Group Info

christal@christallynndixon.com
The Music Depot
206 w walnut street
Rogers, Arkansas
info@musicmovesar.com
Musicmovesar.com/musicdepot