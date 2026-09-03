Retro Hand Lettering Workshop

Explore the bright, bold world of supermarket and shopping‑center sings in this hands‑on painting workshop inspired by exhibitions from Chuck Ramirez and Lucy Sparrow. Teens and adults will learn how everyday commercial graphics, sale signs, product tags, and storefront messages can become works of art.

Participants will choose from three bold, graphic designs inspired by classic grocery store condiments to create their own hand-painted sign. Learn the fundamentals of sign painting as you transfer your design, add vibrant color, and master lettering techniques to bring your artwork to life. With approachable instruction and plenty of room for personal creativity, you’ll discover how everyday packaging and familiar imagery can be transformed into a striking piece of pop-inspired art that’s perfect for displaying in your home.

Tickets are $90 ($75/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.