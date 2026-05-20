Robert Peterson and The Crusade in Concert at Hughes Brothers Theatre

Robert Peterson and The Crusade have officially announced their first live concert performance, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM at the Hughes Brothers Theatre in Branson, Missouri. The highly anticipated event will showcase the band's powerful blend of melodic Christian rock, soaring guitar tones, and classic arena-rock influence in the heart of Branson's entertainment district.

The announcement comes as momentum continues building around the band's debut album, Change Coming On, and the breakout success of their song "Sometime," which debuted at #2 on the independent Christian Radio Chart Weekly Top 20.