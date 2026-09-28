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Rocky Horror Picture Show

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns for a night of cult-classic chaos and audience participation! Watch the iconic film come to life with a live performance by Dr. Frank-N-Furter and get everything you need to join the fun with an interactive goodie bag of movie props. Come in costume, dance along, and experience Rocky Horror the way it was meant to be seen.

Tickets are $15 ($12/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$15 ($12/members)
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/