The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns for a night of cult-classic chaos and audience participation! Watch the iconic film come to life with a live performance by Dr. Frank-N-Furter and get everything you need to join the fun with an interactive goodie bag of movie props. Come in costume, dance along, and experience Rocky Horror the way it was meant to be seen.

Tickets are $15 ($12/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.