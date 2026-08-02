Rogers Historical Museum Foundation Annual Historical Tastings

Rogers Historical Museum Foundation Announces Fourth Annual Historical Tastings

"Brews, Breads & Spreads" to Showcase Local Artisans While Supporting Museum Mission

The Rogers Historical Museum Foundation (RHMF) invites the community to raise a

glass and celebrate the flavors and stories of Rogers at its fourth annual Historical Tastings on

Thursday, September 10, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at the Metroplex Event Center.

Since its inception in 2022, Historical Tastings has grown into the Foundation's signature fundraising

event, bringing together local businesses, community members, and history enthusiasts for an evening

that celebrates the people and traditions that make Rogers unique. Proceeds from the event benefit the

Rogers Historical Museum Foundation, whose mission is to preserve the past, support the present,

and secure the future of the Rogers Historical Museum.

This year's theme, "Brews, Breads & Spreads," highlights three beloved Rogers businesses: Ozark Beer

Company, Big Heart Bread, and House of Webster. Guests will enjoy a guided tasting experience while

hearing directly from the artisans behind each business about their products, history, craftsmanship, and

passion.

More than a tasting event, Historical Tastings offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the stories

that have helped shape Rogers' thriving local business community.