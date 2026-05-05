Roll Cage Mary Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Roll Cage Mary is a folk music artist from the hills of Arkansas. Their music celebrates, revels, and pays tribute to the folk, blues, and country music that came before it. From artists like John Prine, Mississippi John Hurt, and Johnny Cash. Roll Cage Mary’s influences are as vast and varied as the Arklahoma region they call home.

Born and raised on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma, the influences and traditions of the area seep into every crevice of Roll Cage Mary’s music. From the beat of the drum, like the fall of a pick in a dim lit shaft, and to the paddle wheel pluck on their old guitar, the hills and rivers are alive in this music."