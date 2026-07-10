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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Rolls for Rescue

Rolls for Rescue

Join us for an evening packed with games and good vibes. Bring your friends or come solo and meet fellow animal lovers while enjoying a variety of games for all skill levels. Between rounds, take a break to learn more about our resources, events, and meet some of our adoptable pets.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas