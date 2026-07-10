Rolls for Rescue
Rolls for Rescue
Join us for an evening packed with games and good vibes. Bring your friends or come solo and meet fellow animal lovers while enjoying a variety of games for all skill levels. Between rounds, take a break to learn more about our resources, events, and meet some of our adoptable pets.
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org