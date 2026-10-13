"Roots and Wings" Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing
"Roots and Wings" Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing
" ""Roots & Wings” - Examining how sanctuary provides both grounding and liberation—the stability to put down roots while developing the strength to eventually fly. About the paradox that true refuge gives you both a place to stay and the courage to go.
This ties into the Gotahold story - this place just Gotahold of us - and has allowed each of us who find sanctuary by putting roots in Eureka Springs to expand, heal, grow, explore, evolve.
Artists:
Raquel Debbie Franckx
Sarah Graves
Jim Rice
Cheryl Ruteledge
Christie Braswell
Ramona Capps
J.K."
Gotahold Brewing
03:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer