"Roots and Wings" Art Exhibit at Gotahold Brewing

" ""Roots & Wings” - Examining how sanctuary provides both grounding and liberation—the stability to put down roots while developing the strength to eventually fly. About the paradox that true refuge gives you both a place to stay and the courage to go.

This ties into the Gotahold story - this place just Gotahold of us - and has allowed each of us who find sanctuary by putting roots in Eureka Springs to expand, heal, grow, explore, evolve.

Artists:

Raquel Debbie Franckx

Sarah Graves

Jim Rice

Cheryl Ruteledge

Christie Braswell

Ramona Capps

J.K."