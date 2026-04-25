Screening of Earth’s Greatest Enemy

Join us in viewing this 2 hour documentary that focuses on our out of control military industrial complex and the disastrous

eﬀects of our military policies on communities and cultures around the world. It highlights the costs in

blood and treasure, and especially the environmental costs that will be borne for generations to come. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must organize against and resist proliferation of the war machine, and empire building. We invite you to join us for this screening and discussion. Pizza & Potluck, finger foods only, eco-friendly. Donations welcome but not necessary! Many local organizations support this message. (Organized by a group of concerned citizens led by Ed) View trailer at Earthsgreatestenemy.com