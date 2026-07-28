Join us for Second Saturday: Book It! part of our Second Saturday series featured the second Saturday of each month. Book it to the museum to celebrate back to school with an exploration of all things books and reading!

Join us in the classrooms to create your own personalized Family Story Zines inspired by Family Portraits in the galleries, before making your way to our galleries or library or an interactive story time! Then head to the galleries to experience a fun hands-on activity inspired by lithographs at the ArtCart and enjoy a Gallery Talk with an expert from our community!

Free, no tickets required. Feel free to drop in throughout the day!

Check out our other Second Saturday events.