Second Saturday: ¡Hora de Cuentos!

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and National Book Month with a fun-filled Second Saturday the whole family will love!

Start your day at Drop-In Artmaking in Studios Durand and Estes, where you can experiment with cardboard creations inspired by Hector Dionicio Mendoza’s Coyota/e. Then, stop by our Art Cart from 1–4 pm to learn more about the artwork and artist, or settle into our cozy Community Lounge for a bilingual story time with Lost Nopales Productions.

Have a passion for fashion? Join Rulli Torres, Founder and CEO of Bentonville Fashion Week, for a special gallery tour through Crystal Bridges. Rulli will explore works from the collection that inspire his creative eye and share how art, color, and storytelling shape his approach to design. Rooted in his heritage from Guanajuato, Mexico, Rulli brings his passion for culture, language, and community into every space he creates—on and off the runway.

Lost Nopales Productions advocates for social change by creating ensemble-made, multi-disciplinary performances that uplift and unite underrepresented communities throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Free, no tickets required. Feel free to drop in throughout the day!

Check out our other Second Saturday events.