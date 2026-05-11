Second Saturday: Pride in the Galleries

Head over to Crystal Bridges for Second Saturday, a fun-filled day dedicated to uplifting our cultural and artistic pillars!

Join us for an afternoon of artmaking and in-gallery fun as we celebrate Pride this month! Bring the whole family to enjoy a day strolling through our galleries before making a stop in our classrooms for a hands-on drop in artmaking project led by Armando Garcia, the founder of Queer Craft Corner NWA.

Afterwards, head over to our ArtCart between 1 and 3 pm and join our ArtCart Guide in taking a closer look at Keith Haring’s iconic Two-Headed Figure sculpture. Take a moment to join Armando Garcia at 1:00 pm for a gallery talk inspired by their connection to art within our permanent collection and calling upon your inner child. Armando will guide participants through mindful prompts and invite guests back to our classrooms to take part in drop in art making!

Free, no tickets required. Feel free to drop in throughout the day!

Check out our other Second Saturday events.