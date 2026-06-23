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Shore & Cochram Live

Shore & Cochram Live

Susan Shore and Michael Cockram are versatile multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and singers with an eclectic repertoire that ranges from high lonesome traditional ballads to swing to contemporary folk songs.

This concert will be held on our indoor stage. $10 per person supports the musicians and the mission of Ozark Folkways.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org