Simon Flory and Stefan Prigmore Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Born in rural Indiana shortly after his family moved “west” from southern Virginia to start a livestock feed store, Simon Flory’s music is suffused with the elements of his childhood – days spent in the fields, church sings, gravel roads, and genuine mule drawn molasses.Flory’s sound evokes voices not much heard on radio airwaves, a stew of early country, gospel, and the best of classic Nashville. Even his guitar playing captures the rhythmic tumble of clawhammer banjo and Appalachian fiddle (on both of which he’s adept), and his vocal phrasing carries inflections from the Carter Family to Eddie Cochran to Hank Williams.

Stefan Prigmore was born and raised around Fort Worth,Texas, and has been writing and performing for 30 years across the United States and Europe. Stefan's sound is a rustic and approachable blend of Americana, folk, and roots. Audiences comment that his lyrics are stark and sincere, and his voice isdynamic and distinctive. He lists Bob Dylan, Guy Clark, Leonard Cohen, and Richard Buckner among his influences.

In 2018, Stefan was nominated for Songwriter Of The Year by Fort Worth Weekly Magazine and also received a tour grant that year from the Hear Fort Woth initiative. Stefan was selected as an official showcase artist for the 2025 Folk Alliance International conference in Montreal, and was also nominated as Artist Of the Year by FAI. He has released two full-length albums, both produced by Clay Parker, at his studio in Burnside, Louisiana. River/Blood(2021) and Everything Is At Least Both(2022) were well-received in the U.S. and in Europe, garnering good reviews from listeners, media outlets, and other artists.

https://youtu.be/OKHTXJjeD4Q?si=6KfALQpWkvunxtn6"