Single-Day Workshop | Fall Watercolor Landscapes

Capture the beauty of autumn in this watercolor painting class. Explore techniques for creating glowing fall foliage, layered landscapes, atmospheric skies, and the changing colors of the season. Participants will learn approachable watercolor methods while creating their own autumn-inspired landscape. No prior experience is necessary—just bring your creativity and enjoy the colors of fall!

Tickets are $150 ($120/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.