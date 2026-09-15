Single-Day Workshop | Faux Stained Glass

Inspired by Crystal Bridges' Tiffany and Co. works, create the beauty of stained glass—no glass cutting required! In this fun family workshop, you'll design your own colorful faux stained glass artwork using vibrant Gallery Glass paints on a clear acrylic panel. Learn simple techniques for outlining and filling your design to create a piece that catches the light just like traditional stained glass. Leave with a unique work of art that's ready to brighten a window or display at home.

Tickets are $30 ($25/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own images to use.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if register before September 10th.