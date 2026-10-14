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Single-Day Workshop | Needle Felting

Single-Day Workshop | Needle Felting

Celebrate the season by creating heartfelt handmade gifts in this festive needle felting workshop! Learn the basics of needle felting as you shape soft wool into charming holiday ornaments, decorations, or small keepsakes perfect for gifting. Whether you're making a thoughtful present for a loved one or adding a handmade touch to your own holiday décor, you'll discover simple techniques that are fun for beginners and experienced makers alike. All materials are provided, and you'll leave with unique felted creations ready to share throughout the holiday season.

Crystal Bridges
$125 ($100/members)
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/