Single-Day Workshop | Pet Portraits

Celebrate your favorite furry friend by creating a vibrant pet portrait with oil pastels. In this beginner-friendly workshop, you'll learn the fundamentals of working with oil pastels, including layering, blending, and adding rich color and texture. Along the way, you'll explore techniques for capturing your pet's unique personality and expression while transforming a favorite photograph into a one-of-a-kind work of art. Whether you're making a keepsake for your own home or a heartfelt gift, this class offers a fun and approachable introduction to oil pastels—no prior experience required.

Tickets are $150 ($120/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Please bring a printed pet image for tracing!

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.