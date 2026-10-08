Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting
Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting
Join Us for a Pop Art Rug Tufting Workshop with Melspace! In this hands-on workshop, Melissa from Melspace Creative will guide you from first sketch to final trim as you design and create your very own pop art–inspired rug. No experience? No problem! You’ll learn the tufting basics while having a blast, and head home with a bold, one-of-a-kind rug that’s as fun to make as it is to display.
Tickets are $125 ($100/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.
Crystal Bridges
$125 ($100/members)
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Crystal Bridges
media@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org