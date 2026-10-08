Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting

Join Us for a Pop Art Rug Tufting Workshop with Melspace! In this hands-on workshop, Melissa from Melspace Creative will guide you from first sketch to final trim as you design and create your very own pop art–inspired rug. No experience? No problem! You’ll learn the tufting basics while having a blast, and head home with a bold, one-of-a-kind rug that’s as fun to make as it is to display.

Tickets are $125 ($100/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.