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Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting

Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting

Join Us for a Pop Art Rug Tufting Workshop with Melspace! In this hands-on workshop, Melissa from Melspace Creative will guide you from first sketch to final trim as you design and create your very own pop art–inspired rug. No experience? No problem! You’ll learn the tufting basics while having a blast, and head home with a bold, one-of-a-kind rug that’s as fun to make as it is to display.

Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/