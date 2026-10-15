Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting
Single-Day Workshop | Rug Tufting
Join Us for a Pop Art Rug Tufting Workshop with Melspace! In this hands-on workshop, Melissa from Melspace Creative will guide you from first sketch to final trim as you design and create your very own pop art–inspired rug. No experience? No problem! You’ll learn the tufting basics while having a blast, and head home with a bold, one-of-a-kind rug that’s as fun to make as it is to display.
Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org