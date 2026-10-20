Single-Day Workshop | Wooden Spoons
Single-Day Workshop | Wooden Spoons
Discover the art of traditional woodworking in this hands-on wooden spoon carving workshop. Over the course of four hours, participants will learn the fundamentals of carving, shaping, and refining wood to create a functional handmade piece. Explore the relationship between tools, materials, and craftsmanship while developing new skills in a supportive creative environment. No prior woodworking experience is needed—just bring your curiosity and enjoy the process of making something by hand.
Tickets are $125 ($100/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges
$125 ($100/members)
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org