Single-Day Workshop | Wooden Spoons

Discover the art of traditional woodworking in this hands-on wooden spoon carving workshop. Over the course of four hours, participants will learn the fundamentals of carving, shaping, and refining wood to create a functional handmade piece. Explore the relationship between tools, materials, and craftsmanship while developing new skills in a supportive creative environment. No prior woodworking experience is needed—just bring your curiosity and enjoy the process of making something by hand.

Tickets are $125 ($100/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.