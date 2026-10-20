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Single-Day Workshop | Wooden Spoons

Single-Day Workshop | Wooden Spoons

Discover the art of traditional woodworking in this hands-on wooden spoon carving workshop. Over the course of four hours, participants will learn the fundamentals of carving, shaping, and refining wood to create a functional handmade piece. Explore the relationship between tools, materials, and craftsmanship while developing new skills in a supportive creative environment. No prior woodworking experience is needed—just bring your curiosity and enjoy the process of making something by hand.

Tickets are $125 ($100/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$125 ($100/members)
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/