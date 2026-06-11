Singles Night | Singles Pitch Night

It’s back and bigger than ever. Singles Pitch Night returns to the Momentary by popular demand for another playful, high-energy night of connection, laughter, and bold introductions.

In partnership with Queenie Be, this crowd-pleasing event invites participants to take the stage and deliver a fun 3 to 5 minute slideshow presentation pitching their single friend to a room full of eager listeners. Think humor, heart, and hype as friends highlight what makes their person truly special, from secret talents to unbeatable kindness.

You do not need to pitch to participate. In fact, we need a full audience of singles ready to cheer, laugh, and engage. Audience members can express interest romantically or platonically, making this both a matchmaking experience and a low-pressure way to build new friendships and connections.

After the pitches wrap up, the night continues with music, drinks, and open mingling. Whether you are there to hype a friend, meet someone new, or soak up the energy, Singles Pitch Night is all about showing up, having fun, and making connections.

Free, no tickets required.

Open to all 21+, all sexualities, and all gender identities.

HOW IT WORKS

Sign up to pitch a friend by submitting a short application by JULY 24 [FORM LINK: COMING SOON].

Selected presenters will be notified before the event.

If selected, you will be asked to record a short video and create a presentation.

Each presenter delivers a 3 to 5 minute pitch highlighting their friend.

Audience members can express interest romantically or platonically.

After the pitches, stick around for music, drinks, and open mingling.

About Queenie Be

Rebecca Luther, MNSc, FNP BC, APRN, known as Queenie Be, is a Northwest Arkansas community connector and entrepreneur behind Hive Networking NWA, Queenie Connects, Gownsational, and a nurse practitioner specializing in aesthetics. A local single mother and experienced event planner, she is known for creating intentional spaces where people can build meaningful social and professional support systems. At the core of Queenie Be’s work is a deep commitment to belonging. She actively addresses the growing isolation many experience today by cultivating welcoming environments that encourage connection, support, and genuine community engagement. Drawing on her background in healthcare, Queenie Be brings a thoughtful, people centered approach to fostering well being and strengthening community ties throughout Northwest Arkansas.