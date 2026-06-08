Singles Night | Singles Showcase

Singles Showcase brings a fresh twist to connection, confidence, and entertainment at the Momentary. Get ready for a playful, high-energy night where personalities take center stage and sparks can fly.

In partnership with Queenie Be, this one-of-a-kind event puts the spotlight directly on the singles themselves. Instead of being pitched by a friend, featured participants will join Queenie Be on stage for a lively, interactive showcase filled with fun questions, unexpected games, and moments designed to reveal their personalities, talents, and charm in real time. Think laughter, surprises, and a whole lot of heart as each single gets their moment to shine.

You do not need to be on stage to take part. We are looking for a vibrant audience ready to cheer, laugh, and root for their favorites throughout the night. Whether you are feeling a romantic spark or simply want to connect platonically, this is a fun, low-pressure way to meet new people and be part of the experience.

After the showcase, the energy continues with music, drinks, and open mingling. Whether you came to meet someone new, support the singles, or just enjoy the show, Singles Showcase is all about showing up, having fun, and making meaningful connections.

Free, no tickets required.

Open to all 21+, all sexualities, and all gender identities.