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Sip and Slow Stitch

Sip and Slow Stitch

Michelle Hastings Hannon is infamous for her slow stitch designs. She brings her supplies, you bring your article of clothing needing mended or reimagined. You don't have to know what you want to do or how to do it! Just show up and be inspired to learn (and do). We sip on drinks, stitch, and enjoy the company of others doing the same.

Gotahold Brewing
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer