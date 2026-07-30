Snapology Developing Engineers - Mechanical Masterminds @ Springdale Public Library

Is your student inquisitive, a problem-solver, a big-thinker, a tinkerer, a puzzler, or a budding engineer? If so, they’re the perfect fit for Snapology’s Developing Engineers: Mechanical Masterminds program! This program gives your student the tools they need to understand mechanical movement through the foundations of simple machines, physics, and engineering design. They will see moving parts up-close as they follow instructions to build various machines, then use the models to develop new design ideas, test out physics concepts, and even play games with their partners and classmates. Whether they are the creative-constructive type or prefer the inquisitive-deconstructive way of learning, this program is sure to spark their interests!

Class will be held in the Springdale Room at the Springdale Public Library:

405 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR 72764

Registrations open at 4:00pm Tuesday, August 18, 2026 on the Springdale Public Library website. Click the "Register" button to be redirected to the library's registration page.

Reach out to fayettevillear@snapology.com or call/text (479) 274-0518 if you have any questions.