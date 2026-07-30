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Snapology Pokémania @ Springdale Rec Center

Snapology Pokémania @ Springdale Rec Center

In Snapology’s Pokémania program, students will explore the Pokémon® world and practice their Pokémon® training skills! They will create their own training gyms, unique battles, and even their very own generation of Pokémon®. Your student will also explore some real-world science as they examine the habitats, characteristics, and needs of different Pokémon®. They will do more than catch ‘em all, they will build and examine them all very closely and have a blast doing so!

This will become an afterschool reoccurring series, so be on the lookout for more information. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Class will be held in the Upstairs Classroom at the Springdale Recreation Center:

1906 Cambridge St, Springdale, AR 72762

Reach out to fayettevillear@snapology.com or call/text (479) 274-0518 if you have any questions.

Springdale Recreation Center
18
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Snapology of Fayetteville
479-274-0518
fayettevillear@snapology.com
https://www.snapology.com/about
Springdale Recreation Center
1906 Cambridge St
Springdale, Arkansas 72764
479-274-0518
fayettevillear@snapology.com
https://embed.snapology.com/licensee/247/events/220222