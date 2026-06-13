SnipCity Spay & Neuter Clinic has lots of neuter appointments available for male cats and male dogs in the month of June! Go read through our website and get yourself an appointment!

Cats are $65 (includes Rabies, FVRCP, and the surgery)

Dogs are $75 (includes Rabies, DHPP, and the surgery)

Weight limit is 80lbs

Brachycephalic breeds (short snout/flat faced) are accepted with an additional fee and High Risk Waiver

Feral animals must be in a live trap or soft sided carrier

Only happy/healthy pets

More spay/neuter appointments will be opened as we get surgery dates from our doctor so stay tuned and follow Branson Humane Society Facebook page/online scheduler!

