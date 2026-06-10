Solstice Slowdown | Cold Plunge and Sauna

About Event

In partnership with True Self Health and RVROX Sauna Co., experience a guided ice plunge and pop-up sauna designed to energize and reset your body. Learn the science of cold and heat exposure, then join a live breathwork session with Dr. Justin Ternes, PT to boost energy and calm the mind.

Tickets are $20 and available through True Self Health.

The program is located near the parking lot above the Skyspace at NE 5th St, Bentonville. Bring a towel and change of clothes.

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Alongside this experience, join us in the SkySpace for a Deep Listening Club—an immersive moment of reflection and connection under the shifting light of the equinox sky, hosted in partnership with KOBV.

Event Schedule: 7 - 10 PM | Ice Baths & Sauna near SkySpace 8 - 9 PM | Deep Listening Club 8:38 PM | Sunset

Ticket Price & Booking Info

$20