SOSRIVERBOY III: RHYAN BESCO W/ MYZE, beem!, SPIDA + MORE!

SOSRIVERBOY returns this November for its biggest installment yet at The Fort Smith Convention Center.

Headlined by Rhyan Besco and appearances from some of Arkansas brightest up and coming stars, SOSRIVERBOY III brings together an unforgettable night celebrating music, culture, and the next generation of talent. With even more to do with the new edition of Vendors turning this into it’s own mini festival with Tattoo Booths, Friendship Bracelet Stations, Arcade Games, and more!

Known for his high-energy performances and heartfelt songwriting, Rhyan Besco has amassed more than 300 million streams as a songwriter, earned placements with major artists around the world, and continues to build one of Arkansas' fastest-growing independent brands. Taking the last Saturday in November to give Fort Smith a bit of the entertainment he’s seen across the world, SOSRIVERBOY is becoming the staple in Fort Smith to experience culture, music, and entertainment.

The night also features performances from:

MYZE

SPIDA & Friends

beem!

Introducing the SOSHOUR Class of 2026:

Bear

Drucy

Playboi Perky

Chris and Lolly

More than a concert, SOSRIVERBOY is a celebration of Arkansas music and the creative community that continues to shape it. From unforgettable performances to surprise moments, this year's event promises to be the biggest and most ambitious SOSRIVERBOY yet.

VIP tickets include exclusive early entry, meet and greet, limited-edition merchandise, and more. Availability is limited.

