Sound Bath Experience | The Golden Threshold with Cocoon

As the season begins its subtle shift from summer’s fullness toward autumn’s inward rhythm, The Golden Threshold offers a space to pause, reflect, and realign. Held at Crystal Bridges during this quiet turning point, this experience honors the beauty of transition—not as an ending, but as a soft recalibration. Through immersive sound and spacious guidance, you’ll be invited to integrate the energy of the past months, release what no longer resonates, and step forward with grounded clarity into the season ahead.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

What to Expect

Join Tammy Mores of Cocoon - sound healer, Reiki master, and feng shui guide, for this immersive sound bath experience. The session features crystal alchemy singing bowls, gong, chimes, and grounding tonal layers designed to calm the nervous system, ease mental tension, and support gentle inner recalibration. The experience is held lying down or comfortably seated in stillness, with no physical movement or prior experience required.

What to Bring

Props are not provided, so we suggest bringing the following for your comfort: a yoga mat or towel to lie on, a blanket, a pillow, and an optional eye cover. Warm, layered clothing is recommended, as the body can naturally cool during deep relaxation.

About Cocoon

Founded in Bentonville in 2019, Cocoon is a sanctuary for inner alignment and personal transformation, created and guided by sound healer and meditation practitioner, Tammy Mores. Through sound healing, meditation, reiki, feng shui, and nature-based grounding, Cocoon supports individuals in reconnecting with themselves, clarifying their purpose, and creating harmony in both body and space - inviting all to Emerge Within.