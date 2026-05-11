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Spring In2 Circus; A free, four week, community based class on circus arts

Spring In2 Circus; A free, four week, community based class on circus arts

The NWA Juggling Club is ready to turn your circus dreams into reality! 👾🤡🤹🏻‍♂️

Thanks to the generous support of the @fayettevilleparksandrec Community Arts Program we are hosting a ✨fun✨,🎈 FREE🎈 and 🤯4-week🥳 long Spring In2 Circus workshop series!!

From hula hooping, juggling, to acrobatics, and more - this all ages, all levels, all fun community workshop series is guaranteed to teach you something new and (while not guaranteed BUT VERY LIKELY) make you giggle while doing it
💖😋🤟🏻

Classes will take place
🗓️every Thursday May 14th-June 4th
⏰from 5pm-6pm
🗺️ at Walker Park, between the skate park & the splash pad

Instruction, light drinks & snacks, and best part - ALL PROPS PROVIDED 🥎♠️⭕🤸🏻‍♂️

Come for the class, stay for the jam!!!

🫣If you can't find us 🤔
look for the falling objects and listen for the laughter 🎶

Walker Park
Every 4 weeks through Jun 04, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northwest Arkansas Juggling Club

Artist Group Info

Dana Krementz
dana@back2consulting.com
https://www.instagram.com/tanukicircus/
Walker Park
10 W. 15th St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
https://www.nwasexualassault.org/paws-off-2024-registration