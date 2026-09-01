Startup Crawl 2026: Making Waves

The biggest startup party in the Heartland is rolling back into downtown Fayetteville, and this year we're hitting the beach.

Startup Crawl returns for its eighth year on Friday, September 25, 2026, and this time we're bringing a little sand and surf to the square. From 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., the Fayetteville square becomes a walkable showcase of the region's startup community.

Wander a curated lineup of emerging companies, enjoy unlimited craft beer with a drink ticket, catch live local music, and ride the wave of creative energy that makes Northwest Arkansas what it is. General Admission is free, but please register to join the fun.

Learn more about Startup Crawl here: https://startupjunkie.org/startup-crawl/

🌊 Crawl Info

Check-in starts at 5:00 p.m. outside One East Center on the Fayetteville square. Grab your Startup Passport and souvenir cup, then set your own course through the night.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Unlimited craft beer pours (sampler or full) from top local breweries

A self-guided tour of NWA's most exciting startups and tech companies

Live music from local artists across multiple stops

Food trucks and local vendors on the square

Swag, giveaways, and beach-themed surprises all night

Local Startups

Meet startups from across NWA. Tech, food, creative, outdoor, and everything in between.

Live Music

To be announced.

Craft Beer

Ferm Kombucha | Flyway Fayetteville | Core Brewing & Distilling Co. | Social Project Brewing Co. | Black Howler Beer Co.| Bentonville Brewing Company | Bike Rack Brewing Co | Stoic Brews Alternative | Ozark Beer Company | New Province Brewing Company | Mad Rooster Beer Co. | Fayetteville Beer Works | Hawk Moth Brewing

🎟️ Ticket Information (Each package includes an 8oz or 16oz custom Silipint)

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 15, 2026. Prices rise September 25, so grab yours while they're cheap.

$20 Low Tide Sampler Kit (6oz): Tasting-size pours at each stop. Tote bag with swag included.

$30 High Tide Full Pour Pass (16oz): Full-size pours throughout the crawl. Tote bag with swag included.

Each ticket includes a Startup Crawl 2026 souvenir cup for beer at every participating location. Cups from previous years can't be reused.

For more info, visit StartupJunkie.org.

Please drink responsibly. All proceeds support entrepreneurship education through the Startup Junkie Foundation in Northwest Arkansas. Rain or shine. No refunds after September 18, 2026.