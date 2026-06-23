Still on the Hill - The Nature Show
Still on the Hill - The Nature Show
The Nature Show: Birds, Bugs, Bees and Things
Enjoy a concert with the duo described as “Ambassadors of the Ozarks” for the work they do to preserve a rich culture that is quickly disappearing.
Concert will be indoors. $10 admission in advance online or $15 at the door supports the musicians and the mission of Ozark Folkways. Tickets may be purchased online or in person.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
10 to 15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org